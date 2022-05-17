Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CRS traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 287,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

