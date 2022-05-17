Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $105.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $77.48 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

