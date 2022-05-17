Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

Cascades stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Cascades has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

