Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

CTRM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 26,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,560. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

