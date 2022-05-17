Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 159,677 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,677 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 898,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699,261. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

