Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 169,055 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 55,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,590 ($19.60) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

