Causeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 547,475 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.30 ($6.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 381,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.