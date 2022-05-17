Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $142.95 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385,759 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for approximately 3.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Credicorp worth $142,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,055,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,851. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

