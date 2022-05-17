Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,546,977 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,455 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

VALE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 2,627,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,297,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.