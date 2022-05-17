Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $72.15 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,618 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $72,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,351,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 663,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,893. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.