Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,577 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of InMode worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 485,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 53,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

