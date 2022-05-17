Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,027 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,027 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.7% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fiserv worth $121,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after buying an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after buying an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. 66,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,002. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

