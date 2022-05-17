Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,597,951 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 2.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $89,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sabre by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 588,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,986,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

