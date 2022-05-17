Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 433,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,615,000. TD SYNNEX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,102 shares of company stock worth $1,671,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

SNX traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,728. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

