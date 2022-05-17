Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 301,524 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301,524 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 155,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

