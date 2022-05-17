Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 89,739 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,739 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 411,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,756. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.