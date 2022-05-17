Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 149,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 104.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

