CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.68.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

