CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,279,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 651,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.