CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,279,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 651,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.85.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
