CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 96,219 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

