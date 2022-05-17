Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CEC1 opened at €4.40 ($4.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.22 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of €8.00 ($8.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

