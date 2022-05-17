Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

