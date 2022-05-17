Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 4,153.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Celsion has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Celsion alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

CLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.