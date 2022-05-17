Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

