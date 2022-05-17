Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $376,993.92 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00507712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00036605 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,466.13 or 1.88359978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

