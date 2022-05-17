Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 246,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,167. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

