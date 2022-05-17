Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,984. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $325,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 102,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

