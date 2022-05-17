CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.