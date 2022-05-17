CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF opened at $2.04 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.