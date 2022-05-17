ChatCoin Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $476,948.50 and approximately $426,639.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,347.09 or 0.99935577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037764 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

