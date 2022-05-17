Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Sells $374,632.50 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $374,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,530,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,466. The firm has a market cap of $230.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.48.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPI. BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

