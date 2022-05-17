Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

