Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.50

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 8971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Chemours alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.