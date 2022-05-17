Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
CHKR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
