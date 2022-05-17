Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

CHKR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.