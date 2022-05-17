Chiliz Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $702.30 million and approximately $63.31 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.99 or 1.00069826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,917 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

