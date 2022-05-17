Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

CMRX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

