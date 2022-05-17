Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.89.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $24.21.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

