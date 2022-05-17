ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Lowered to $6.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDXC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

CDXC stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

