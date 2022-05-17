Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $304.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $248.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.96.

Cigna stock opened at $266.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $269.97. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna by 19.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

