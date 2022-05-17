Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $153,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 226,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

