Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,359,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $49.00. 20,249,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,789,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

