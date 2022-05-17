Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,174 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

