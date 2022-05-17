Citigroup Inc. Acquires 223,275 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8,125.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

