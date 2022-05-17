Citigroup Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ING Groep by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 229,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ING Groep by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,423,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €10.50 ($10.94) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.63) to €13.00 ($13.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

ING opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

