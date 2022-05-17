Citigroup Inc. Has $24.93 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

