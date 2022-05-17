Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Textron worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Textron by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

