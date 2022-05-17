Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 889.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

