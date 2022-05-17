Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $29,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,246,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,701,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 169,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

RSG opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

