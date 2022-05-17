Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,492 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,984,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

