Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 655 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

